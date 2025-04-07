Parlor in the Round

Doors 6pm (come have a beer!)

Show 7pm

EMILY ANDERSON brings Parlor back to the the Palace Theater along side tender punk pioneer Illuminati Hotties (solo) and Fairbanks’ bluegrass royalty, Steve Brown!

Parlor is a songwriter showcase with an improv twist! This musical game show features Alaskan songwriters paired with nationally touring artists to trade tunes, stories, and songwriting homework in the first half. After the intermission, tradition is cast aside as the musicians dive into collaborations, jocular inventions, and premeditated musings all based on written submissions from the audience.

Parlor returns to Fairbanks debut at The Palace Theater after last year’s smashing succss – seating is limited so get tickets now! Seating will be first come, first served, but there are no bad seats at the Palace. Beer will be available thanks to our partners from the Boatel!