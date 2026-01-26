Partner Yoga is a playful and meaningful way to connect with a friend, family member, or significant other.

Class will begin with connection-based exercises such as Mindful Snacking, Eye gazing, and gratitude for our partner. We will then move into a gentle partner flow to warm up, then gradually progress into more technical partner poses that cultivate trust, communication, and teamwork.

Expect a blend of balancing poses, a flowing Vinyasa sequence, and deeply restorative poses to ground and relax the body at both the beginning and end of class. This is a class that is great for all levels of experience, props are provided and can be used for modifications or other forms of support that will be suggested.

Cost:

Early Bird (until Feb 4th) – $55 per duo (2 people)

Feb 4th or Later – $75 per duo (2 people)