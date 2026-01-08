« All Events

  • This event has passed.

Pedals, Pints, and Poles Bi-weekly Ride

January 20 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us every other Tuesday for a bike or ski down the Chena River and Noyes Slough from Lat 65! These rides will be an out and back so you are welcome turn around at whatever point is good for you and go grab a warm or cold beverage from the taproom!

Details

  • Date: January 20
  • Time:
    6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Organizer

Venue

  • Lat 65 Brewing Co.
  • 105 Eagle Ave.
    Fairbanks, 99701     + Google Map

Join us every other Tuesday for a bike or ski down the Chena River and Noyes Slough from Lat 65! These rides will be an out and back so you are welcome turn around at whatever point is good for you and go grab a warm or cold beverage from the taproom!

Details

  • Date: January 20
  • Time:
    6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Organizer

Venue

  • Lat 65 Brewing Co.
  • 105 Eagle Ave.
    Fairbanks, 99701     + Google Map

Join us every other Tuesday for a bike or ski down the Chena River and Noyes Slough from Lat 65! These rides will be an out and back so you are welcome turn around at whatever point is good for you and go grab a warm or cold beverage from the taproom!

Details

  • Date: January 20
  • Time:
    6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Organizer

Venue

  • Lat 65 Brewing Co.
  • 105 Eagle Ave.
    Fairbanks, 99701     + Google Map