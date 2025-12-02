Pints & Pine Holiday Market

Don’t you kinda wish everywhere you went holiday shopping had beer to drink while you shop? Us too…that’s why we are teaming up with some amazing local makers for a fun (and beer) filled holiday market called Pints & Pine! December 5th, from 5-8pm stop by and snag some awesome stuff from some awesome local makers. We hope to see ya there! @discodaydreamak @thebondbar_ @jmwknits @moontideak @aurorabakeryak @pin.and.pattern @betterfortheplanet