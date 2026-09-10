Poetry readers register here: https://fnsblibrary.libcal.com/event/17039025

Happy Autumn! The fall is a time for nature and poetry. We will hold our Poetry Slam on Wednesday, September 30, at 6 pm. You are invited to share your favorite poems and lyrics, both those you have written and those that have inspired you. I have also been very happy to have young adults who read their own poetry, so let’s continue the tradition of making this an event for both teens and adults. As usual, please keep your reading to no longer than 5 minutes.

Registration is not required to attend, but we ask that anyone who wants to read preregister (first come first served). Please contact the Reference Desk at Noel Wien Library at 907-459-1047 or reference@fnsb.gov by 4 pm on Tuesday, September 29. If we have additional time we can add more people that night, but preregistration will ensure your place.

Again, the date is Wednesday, September 30, from 6 to 8 pm in the Noel Wien Library Auditorium. See you there!