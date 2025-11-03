Portland Cello Project

Portland’s premiere alt-classical group presents an extraordinary orchestral experience, performing a musical journey that spans centuries of innovation. Radiohead forms the cornerstone of this remarkable program, but you’ll also hear influences ranging from J.S. Bach’s intricate counterpoint to Taylor Swift’s memorable melodies, all reimagined through the rich timbre of cellos. The evening promises to deliver renditions that transition seamlessly from monumentally powerful to delicately intimate.

Radiohead’s groundbreaking album OK Computer stands as a cultural touchstone that continues to inspire artists across all disciplines. The ensemble first performed this iconic work in its entirety in 2012 to commemorate the album’s 15th anniversary. Since then, these compositions have remained central to the group’s repertoire, evolving into profound musical explorations that reveal new dimensions with each performance.

Though classically trained, each musician in the ensemble uncovers unique connections between diverse musical worlds. The layered sonic textures evoke the emotional depths of Romantic composers like Brahms and Tchaikovsky, while incorporating elements from minimalist pioneers like Philip Glass and Steve Reich. The program includes unexpected reinterpretations that blend Radiohead’s haunting melodies with baroque fugue structures, jazz improvisations, and even contemporary pop sensibilities. Listeners might recognize subtle nods to Stravinsky’s revolutionary rhythms, Debussy’s atmospheric harmonies, and the structural brilliance that unites Bach and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke as musical visionaries separated only by time.

Sponsored by Alaska 529, Candlewood Suites Fairbanks, KUAC, and Prospector Plumbing and Heating.