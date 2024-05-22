Skip to content
THE CALENDAR
THE CALENDAR
Menu
« All Events
Pride Bar Crawl
June 29 @ 5:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
Free
«
The Folk School: Forager’s Basket
Live on the Patio: Casey Smith Project, Bethlehem Shalom, and Matt Hopper & the Roman Candles
»
Join us for a wild night to celebrate Pride, starting on June 29th, 2024!
Details
Date:
June 29
Time:
5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fairbanks-pride-bar-crawl-tickets-835458558037?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
«
The Folk School: Forager’s Basket
Live on the Patio: Casey Smith Project, Bethlehem Shalom, and Matt Hopper & the Roman Candles
»