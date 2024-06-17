Pride Drag Show
June 29 @ 8:30 pm - 11:30 pm$18
21+
Pride Drag Show Doors
8:30pm Show 9pm show should be over by 11:30pm/11:45pm
Hosted by Oasis Debris
Pride Drag Show Doors
8:30pm Show 9pm show should be over by 11:30pm/11:45pm
Hosted by Oasis Debris
Guest Starring
Ella Mental from Valdez
Collette Promised Land
Debuting Victoria Plume (Collettes Daughter)
Ella Mental from Valdez
Collette Promised Land
Debuting Victoria Plume (Collettes Daughter)
Klondikes own
Allen Degenerate
Avery Whytman
Charlie Elite Diamond
Cry Baby
Ice Watah
Oasis Debris
Osha Violation
Peter Grabbit
Poison Grace
Allen Degenerate
Avery Whytman
Charlie Elite Diamond
Cry Baby
Ice Watah
Oasis Debris
Osha Violation
Peter Grabbit
Poison Grace