Lace up your hiking boots and join us for a Pride Hike! Let’s celebrate diversity and nature with a joyful trek.

Meet at 10:45 in the parking lot—look for the Pride flag! We start hiking at 11.

All are welcome as we hike, connect, and embrace the beauty of the outdoors. Bring rain gear, sun protection and plenty of water! See you on the trail!

June 2- Ester Dome Trail

August 24- Angel Rocks Trail