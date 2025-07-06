Lace up your boots and enjoy some fun in the sun! Pride Hike is back!

Join us for three summer hikes full of fresh air, connection, and celebration.

June 1 • Ester Dome Trail

Meet at 10:30 AM at the Ester Dome Trail Parking Lot, hike starts at 11:00

Trail difficulty: Moderate

July 6 • Creamer’s Field

Meet at 9:30 AM, hike starts at 10:00

Our friends at the Audubon Society will be joining us for birdwatching!

Trail difficulty: Flat and easy

August 10 • Angel Rocks

Meet at 12:30 PM, hike starts at 1:00

Trail difficulty: Moderate

Look for the pride flag and friendly faces when meeting up with us!

Please make sure you’re prepared for a hike with good shoes. We’ll have mini Pride flags you can pin to your shirt or backpack as we hit the trail together. We will have some bottled water and snackies but if you’re picky bring your own or some to share! Need help with gear, a ride, or anything else? Let us know ~ we’ve got you.

Trail maps and updates will be posted on our IG & FB. See you out there!