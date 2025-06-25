PrideFest in Ester Park!!

This year, PrideFest is heading to Ester Park and we’re making it bigger, brighter, and more joyful than ever. The move to this beautiful, spacious location allows us to welcome vendors for the first time and offer a full day of entertainment, connection, and fun in the sun.

You can still expect plenty of free activities for all ages alongside performances, games, food, and community booths. There’s something for everyone, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.

Performer and vendor forms will be available soon, so stay tuned.

Interested in sponsoring? All sponsor levels receive recognition and a free table at PrideFest. Reach out here or email admin@fbxqc.com to get involved.

We’re still confirming this year’s partners and sponsors, so keep an eye out for updates as we get closer to the big day.