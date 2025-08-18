Puppy Yoga – Stretch, Smile, & Snuggle!

Join us for a one-of-a-kind yoga experience where your downward dog comes with actual dogs! Taught by the amazing Dee Gard! Hosted at Heart Stream Yoga! Puppy Yoga combines a gentle yoga flow with the joyful chaos of playful, adoptable puppies. As you stretch and breathe, our furry friends will wander around the room—snuggling into your mat, giving kisses, or simply napping beside you. It’s the perfect mix of relaxation, laughter, and unconditional love.

Important Details:

• No outside dogs allowed – We provide all the puppies for the event (and they’ll be available for adoption!).

• This is a casual, beginner-friendly yoga class—no prior yoga experience needed. Just bring your mat, your water, and your love for puppies.

Come for the yoga, stay for the puppy cuddles—and maybe leave with a new best friend!

Get tickets here!