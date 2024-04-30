« All Events

Pups & Cups: Adoption Event

May 4 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Free

Join our adoptable animals for a May the 4th event with LUMI Coffee Bar.

Details

Date:
May 4
Time:
11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.facebook.com/events/972420777791032/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_top_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

Venue

Golden Heart Performing Arts
2815 Horner Court
Fairbanks, 99709 United States + Google Map

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *