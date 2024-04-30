« All Events Pups & Cups: Adoption Event May 4 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm Free « 3rd Annual Mom’s Da Bomb Bazaar Maker’s Moment: Night School Knits & Pots » Join our adoptable animals for a May the 4th event with LUMI Coffee Bar. Details Date: May 4 Time: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm Cost: Free Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/972420777791032/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_top_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D Venue Golden Heart Performing Arts 2815 Horner Court Fairbanks, 99709 United States + Google Map « 3rd Annual Mom’s Da Bomb Bazaar Maker’s Moment: Night School Knits & Pots »