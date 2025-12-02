Reindeer & Beer for the Fairbanks Food Bank

Join us in the Biergarten for Reindeer & Beer, our annual Food Drive for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Once again we’re teaming up with Archipelago Farms to help fill the Food Bank’s shelves, and in turn helping our neighbors in need. Everyone’s favorite Elf, George, will be here with Chesney from 11am to 5pm, and we’ll be printing photos on site so you can take yours home to hang on the fridge right away.

We’ll have the a limited cask of Candy Cane Vanilla Porter, Firebergs rolling outside, free hot cocoa for the kids, warm Gluhwein for the adults, and Hungry Robot is bringing over the Wood Fired Pizza Oven for the day to feed us all!

We’re also making room for our Christmas Beer Hall in the back cellar – so you’ll have plenty of room to hang and enjoy the day at your local brewery.

How to get your photo:

Option 1: Free Photo! Bring a food donation for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Shelf-stable items like canned goods, boxed meals, and pantry staples are especially helpful. Suggested food items here: https://www.fairbanksfoodbank.org/donate-items-we-need/

Every food donation (1 entry per person) will be entered to win a super groovy HooDoo+Carhartt Backpack Beer Cooler stuffed with all sorts of goodies!

Option 2: $20 – Your donation will be passed directly to the Food Bank

Thanks for helping us lift up the Fairbanks community and keep this tradition going – PROST!!