Rhapsody in Red and White

FSO’s Wine Tasting Gala

Come celebrate Spring with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra’s annual wine tasting. This is THE premier wine tasting in Alaska and is not to be missed.

Enjoy an evening of great food, exquisite wines, fantastic music, and your closest friends while supporting the arts in the community. We will have a silent auction, door prizes, and the Fairbanks Famous Mike’s Cellar Raffle. Only 100 tickets sold, and three prize winners have a chance at:

1. First Prize 8 bottles of “Iconic Reds”, worth over $1,200

2. Second Prize 20 bottles “A Passion for Paso Robles” wine, worth over $1,000

3. Third Prize 5 bottles of “It’s Always Time for Bubbles”, worth over $500