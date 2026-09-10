Roaming Root First Friday with Glenvari Lamb and Wool

Glenarvi Lamb and Wool is a small sheep farm located in Fairbanks, Alaska. Glenarvi Lamb and Wool is owned and operated by Evie Callis, a fourth-generation Alaskan who is passionate about traditional arts. Evie specializes in farm-raised lamb and wool, and creating artwork and homemade goods produced with integrity and tradition. Her artwork is inspired by the Alaskan wilderness, and she uses natural materials to add texture and life to her work. When time allows, she also takes orders for custom landscapes to commemorate special places or events.