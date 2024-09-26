Rocky Horror Picture Show (21+)

Rocky Horror is the first and only true audience partici-(SAY IT!)-pation movie. People yell back lines at the screen during the extended pauses between dialogue, dress up in costume and act out the film, and throw props various times during the film. It is a rock-musical send-up of old science-fiction and horror films.

This will be our 15th annual Rocky Horror in Fairbanks and as always we are working to make it the best Rocky yet! This is a special Friday night 21+ ONLY showing at The Basement with a bar provided by The Boatel.