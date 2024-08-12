Run for Respect 5K
September 14 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm$30
Join us for the 1st Annual Run For Respect, a fun run 5K to benefit survivors in Interior Alaska. Let’s come together to show our support and raise awareness!
Date: September 14
Time: 10 AM
Location: Pioneer Park
Special Offer: The first 100 participants to sign up will receive a limited edition t-shirt! Sign up here: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/81258
Sign up now and be part of a meaningful event that will make a difference. Let’s run, walk, and unite for respect and healing.
Register Here: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/81258