Run for Respect 5K

September 14 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

$30
Join us for the 1st Annual Run For Respect, a fun run 5K to benefit survivors in Interior Alaska. Let’s come together to show our support and raise awareness!
📅 Date: September 14
🕙 Time: 10 AM
📍 Location: Pioneer Park
✨ Special Offer: The first 100 participants to sign up will receive a limited edition t-shirt! Sign up here: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/81258
Sign up now and be part of a meaningful event that will make a difference. Let’s run, walk, and unite for respect and healing. 💙
🔗 Register Here: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/81258

Details

Date:
September 14
Time:
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Cost:
$30
Website:
https://register.chronotrack.com/r/81258?fbclid=IwY2xjawEnK9ZleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHXT2c082VeCJUpYoDOzWHCmlki8EPsA0JXbngs5qB-3hk9grIv8QUDASmA_aem_vMIm4RGiffB1SPxzpbcw2g

Venue

Pioneer Park
2300 Airport Way
Fairbanks, United States + Google Map