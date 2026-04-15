Salt & Soul Workshop

Join us for an immersive and nourishing workshop where we explore the ancient wisdom of the Sacred Feminine. Together, we’ll awaken the soul, spark inner light, and gently return to self.

Allow yourself an evening to pause, reflect, and create in a calm, supportive space. You’ll be guided through a grounding experience, followed by a hands-on bath salt jar creation using provided salts, herbs, jars, and other beautiful elements.

A selection of specially curated crystals will also be available for purchase to deepen and personalize your experience.

Take this time just for you, and step into a soft, gentle awakening alongside like-minded women.