Santa Claus Half Marathon

The race starts at 9am on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024. There is an early start available at 8am for anyone who expects to finish in more than 2.5 hours. Please note that if you choose the 8am start, the minimum time you will be awarded is 2 hours, even if you finish in less than 2 hours. Anyone anticipating finishing in 2.5 hours or faster should choose the 9am start.

Bib pick-up will be Friday, August 2nd at Frosty Feet Running Company in Chena Pump Plaza 2:00pm-7:00pm, or race-day morning at Chena Lake rec area at 7:30am to 8:45am.