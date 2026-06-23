This summer, dive into the fascinating world of Alaska science with the Science for Alaska Summer Series! Explore Fairbanks and the UAF Geophysical Institute bring you free public talks by real scientists. Whether you’re a lifelong Alaskan or just visiting, you’re guaranteed to learn something new. Join us in the auditorium of the Morris Thompson Center located at 101 Dunkel Street. Talks will include a 30-minute presentation with extended time for questions.

Talks are 11:30 am on the second Saturday of each month, June through September:

June 13th | Michael West | The 2025 Tracy Arm Landslide-Tsunami

July 11th | Evans Callis | HAARP Facility Overview & Research

August 8th | Rick Thoman | Alaska’s Cold Winter in a Warming Climate

September 12th | Kyle McAllen | Fire and Ice: Launching Rockets in Alaska

Email uaf-gi-public-info@alaska.edu for more information.