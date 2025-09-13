This summer, dive into the fascinating world of Alaskan science with the Science for Alaska Summer Series! Explore Fairbanks and the UAF Geophysical Institute bring you free public talks by real scientists. Whether you’re a lifelong Alaskan or just visiting, you’re guaranteed to learn something new. Join us in the auditorium of the Morris Thompson Center located at 101 Dunkel Street. Talks will include a 30-minute presentation with extended time for questions.

Talks are 11:30 a.m. on four Saturdays:

* June 14: Mount Spurr Volcano, David Fee

* July 12: Seismology in Alaska and on Venus, Bryant Chow

* August 9: Alaska Wildfire Monitoring, Jen Delamere

* September 13: Aurora Season Kickoff, Don Hampton

Talks may be streamed live to Facebook as staffing allows. Join the Facebook event for updates. There is no Zoom meeting for the summer series.

Email uaf-gi-public-info@alaska.edu for more information.