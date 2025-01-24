Science for Alaska Winter Series Kick-Off

Want to learn more about current Alaska science from your fellow Fairbanksans? Join the 2025 Science for Alaska Kickoff from 6:30-8 PM on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road. Bring your friends and family to enjoy a beverage and University of Alaska Fairbanks science research!

This storytelling evening will feature five short, engaging, image-based science talks about mountain permafrost, traveling Alaska as a field engineer maintaining seismic instruments, the importance of satellite data in Alaska, Pavlof Volcano and more.

Thank you to Black Spruce Brewing Co. for hosting this event! In addition to supporting some awesome science, Black Spruce generously allows patrons to bring their own food while also having beverages and snacks available for purchase. All ages are welcome to attend.

Join the Facebook event for the full four-lecture series, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. AKST from Feb. 4 through Feb. 25. https://www.facebook.com/share/1HA84npxM7/

For more about Science for Alaska and videos of past talks, please visit www.gi.alaska.edu/scienceforalaska or the Geophysical Institute Facebook page @ UAF.GI.

The 2025 Science for Alaska talk series is sponsored by the UAF Geophysical Institute, the Triplehorn family, Lifewater Engineering Co., and the Dr. Syun-Ichi Akasofu Endowment. Thank you!

Photo by LJ Evans.