Secrets of Growing Bountiful Tomatoes!

Have you been frustrated growing tomatoes? Do you have puny plants and poor production? Struggle no more! In this class, we’ll go over all of the growing tips and tricks from seeding to fruiting so you can have a fabulous tomato harvest this summer.

We’ll discuss soil, watering and fertilizing needs, plus potting and pruning methods. Also, we’ll go into detail about garden pests and diseases specific to tomatoes, as well as how to identify and combat them. Tomatoes have some very unique needs and behaviors, so we’ll pinpoint those for a good discussion, including troubleshooting, so feel free to bring your tomato stories and questions!

In addition, we’ll talk about the best tomatoes to grow in our short-season climate, greenhouse growing, and types of varieties to choose from, plus how to identify healthy and not-so healthy plants when purchasing them. Included in the class is a detailed handout of great tomato facts and information. Students will also take a tomato plant home.