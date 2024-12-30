Sewing Fur Headbands

Join us for a beginner fur sewing class! We will be making fur headbands that are warm, practical, and stylish. This is a “choose your own adventure” type class where you can make the headband you want.

Students will be required to bring their own fur and fabric. See below the minimum amount needed and options. You can bring your own from home or can purchase them locally from Arctic Raw Fur Company. Hides must be soft and supple to work. Contact Cedar for help picking out furs or purchase options.