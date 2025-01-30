Shagg: Funky Fundraiser for Music Ed

Join us for a funk filled fundraiser with the band Shagg! Afros and bell bottoms includes and special guest vocalist Willie Blackburn!

The evening with begin with the Wolfpack Jazz Combo and end the night with the one and only 70s Funk Band Shagg! Come shake your groove thang and support a good cause!

Tickets $20. Purchase tickets at West Valley High Front office or the box office opens 1 hour prior to the event at the door. All proceeds benefit West Valley Music department!