SHAGG SUMMER SEND-OFF!

It’s that time again, Fairbanks — the end of summer is here, and we’re going out in funky style!

Friday, August 30th

8:00 – 11:00 PM

Big I Pub & Lounge

$10 Cover

Get down with Shagg, Fairbanks’ own 70s funk powerhouse band, and groove the night away at our Annual End-of-Summer Party. Bring your friends, your dancing shoes, and your best funky moves — let’s send summer off with a bang!