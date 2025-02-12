« All Events

Singer-Writer Night at The Cabin

February 21 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Get ready for an incredible night of live music, storytelling, and original songs at Fairbanks’ coziest music venue! ✨ Grab a drink, find a seat, and enjoy performances from these amazing local artists:
🎵 Helen Graves (8:00 – 8:30 PM)
🎸 Headbolt Heaters (8:30 – 9:15 PM)
🎷 Identity Crisis (After 9:15 PM)
Whether you’re a long-time local or just passing through, this is the place to be for good vibes and great tunes! 🎶 No cover charge—just bring your love for music!
📍 Where? The Cabin
📅 When? Thursday, Feb 21st @ 8:00 PM
Tag your friends, spread the word, and let’s make this an unforgettable night! 🔥

Details

Date:
February 21
Time:
8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Venue

The Cabin
901 Old Steese Hwy
Fairbanks, AK 99701 United States + Google Map