Singer-Writer Night at The Cabin

Get ready for an incredible night of live music, storytelling, and original songs at Fairbanks’ coziest music venue!Grab a drink, find a seat, and enjoy performances from these amazing local artists:





Helen Graves (8:00 – 8:30 PM)Headbolt Heaters (8:30 – 9:15 PM)Identity Crisis (After 9:15 PM)

Whether you’re a long-time local or just passing through, this is the place to be for good vibes and great tunes!No cover charge—just bring your love for music!



Where? The CabinWhen? Thursday, Feb 21st @ 8:00 PM