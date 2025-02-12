Singer-Writer Night at The Cabin
February 21 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Get ready for an incredible night of live music, storytelling, and original songs at Fairbanks’ coziest music venue! Grab a drink, find a seat, and enjoy performances from these amazing local artists:
Helen Graves (8:00 – 8:30 PM)
Headbolt Heaters (8:30 – 9:15 PM)
Identity Crisis (After 9:15 PM)
Whether you’re a long-time local or just passing through, this is the place to be for good vibes and great tunes! No cover charge—just bring your love for music!
Where? The Cabin
When? Thursday, Feb 21st @ 8:00 PM
Tag your friends, spread the word, and let’s make this an unforgettable night!