Sip, Shop & Self Care

Join us for our first ever Sip, Shop, and Self-Care event!



*the time on the flier is incorrect. The actual time of the event is 7-9*



We’re offering a special after-hours event for all who need a little self-care in their lives. Join us for 5-10 minute chair massages, a facial station, a foot soak station, a grazing table, and more! Each ticket also gets a gift bag with great deals from other businesses around town.



The event will be Friday, May 10th from 7-9. Registers will be open, so feel free to do some shopping while you’re at it! Tickets are limited to 50 entrants, so grab yours today!



Tickets are available for purchase online or in the store.