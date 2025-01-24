Ski Tour of Skarland 12-Mile Set

Join in on this popular tour of one of Fairbanks’ oldest ski trails!

What: Skarland 12-Mile Loop Tour

When: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Start time and place: 8:45AM at the UAF Ski Hut, ready to ski by 9 AM

Estimated tour time: 4 hours

Short description: Complete Skarland loop 12-mile classic ski tour. A fun, moderate ski tour requiring intermediate to advanced classic ski ability.

Starting at the UAF Ski Hut we’ll head past Ballaine Lake and across Ballaine Rd. to connect to the Pearl Creek trail system. From there we’ll climb up and around the hills above Wolverine and Red Fox roads. Next we’ll cross at the top of Ballaine Rd and eventually follow the Equinox trail system back to UAF via the Musk Ox Farm.

Expect moderate climbs and descents, hopefully on groomed tracked trails. There will be several road crossings. Be prepared for variable waxing temperatures and bring sufficient water and snacks.

Temperature cut off will be -20 at the Fairbanks International Airport (NWS website)

No dogs please. We’ll be skiing on groomed trails, through residential areas, and crossing roads

Leader: Joel Young, 907 460-4367

Grooming Donations: If you enjoy these nicely groomed trails, please consider making a donation. You can make a donation through PayPay (instructions below) or you can mail a check to Tako Raynolds, 1819 Muskox Trail, Fairbanks, AK 99709-6626. Donations help volunteer groomers keep the Skarland, Pearl Creek Nordic Park, Fairbanks Golf Course, and Muskrat Ponds trails groomed.