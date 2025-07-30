Solstice Books: Back to School Book Drive!

To welcome August, Solstice Books will be doing a month-long book drive for our local schools!

Our school funding isn’t where it needs to be, so here is one way you can encourage literacy in the classroom even with tight budgets.

Teachers are submitting book requests all month long to Solstice Books, and we’ll be posting these “reading lists” at the store. You can come in and buy a copy of a book for a school of your choice! Then the book will be delivered to that classroom for the start of the school year.