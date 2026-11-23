Looking for books this holiday season? Then add Solstice Books as a stop on Small Business Saturday.

Buy from local authors at our Local Authors Market! Running from 10 am to 4 pm, authors will be signing and selling their books.

Featured authors include non-fiction, fiction, young adult, poetry, and essay collections — a little bit of something for everyone.

Authors who will be in attendance are:

Greg Hill, Daniele Wiebe, Paul Greci, Margaret (Peggy) Merritt, Chris Garber-Slaght, Birgit Lennertz Sarrimanolis, Rob Mulford, Ray Bonnell, Laurie Robertson, Ch’igiioonta’, and Patrice La Vigne