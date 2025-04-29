Looking to have some fun under the Midnight Sun? Join us Friday, June 21st, for our 2nd Annual Solstice Golf Tournament! This will be a full 18 hole tournament with dinner and prizes. Team registration includes greens fees, carts, dinner, and prizes for a team of 4. Make a team with friends or treat your employees to a night out. This uniquely Alaskan golf experience will be a highlight of the summer!

6:00pm Check-in

7:00pm Dinner

7:40pm Meeting

8:00pm Tee off

1:00am Expected finish

Does your company want to sponsor and advertise at this event? Sponsor a tee box, driving range, or the drink cart, or contact Natalie at natalie@nfhak.com or 907-415-1264 for questions or more information.