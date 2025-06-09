Solstice Pop-Up Extravaganza

Celebrate solstice week with a local artisans pop-up bonanza! We’ve got not one, not two, but eight (EIGHT!) fabulous local artists PLUS Sweet Prik Thai Asian Fusion out on our patio! Check it out!

Featured this year, we’ll have:

Zoe Marshall

Stella Bettisworth

Krista Kelly (Arctic Rose AK)

Sew Suzukiya

Lindsay Maillard

Carey’s Chromatic Macrocosm

Mom with a Measuring Cup

THEM Processed Goods

Interested in joining as a vendor? Contact stephanie@blacksprucebeer.com for more information.

We’ll see you on the patio, and happy solstice, everyone!