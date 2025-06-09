« All Events

Solstice Pop-Up Extravaganza

June 19 @ 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Celebrate solstice week with a local artisans pop-up bonanza! We’ve got not one, not two, but eight (EIGHT!) fabulous local artists PLUS Sweet Prik Thai Asian Fusion out on our patio! Check it out!

Featured this year, we’ll have:
Zoe Marshall
Stella Bettisworth
Krista Kelly (Arctic Rose AK)
Sew Suzukiya
Lindsay Maillard
Carey’s Chromatic Macrocosm
Mom with a Measuring Cup
THEM Processed Goods

Interested in joining as a vendor? Contact stephanie@blacksprucebeer.com for more information.

We’ll see you on the patio, and happy solstice, everyone!

Details

Date:
June 19
Time:
4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Venue

Black Spruce Brewing Company
3290 Peger Road, Suite B
Fairbanks, United States + Google Map
View Venue Website