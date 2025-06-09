Solstice Pop-Up Extravaganza
June 19 @ 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Celebrate solstice week with a local artisans pop-up bonanza! We’ve got not one, not two, but eight (EIGHT!) fabulous local artists PLUS Sweet Prik Thai Asian Fusion out on our patio! Check it out!
Featured this year, we’ll have:
Zoe Marshall
Stella Bettisworth
Krista Kelly (Arctic Rose AK)
Sew Suzukiya
Lindsay Maillard
Carey’s Chromatic Macrocosm
Mom with a Measuring Cup
THEM Processed Goods
Interested in joining as a vendor? Contact stephanie@blacksprucebeer.com for more information.
We’ll see you on the patio, and happy solstice, everyone!