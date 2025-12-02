Solstice Showcase @ LAT65

Come join us for a celebration of long winter nights and our amazing local musicians! Caitlyn Frye, Rose & the Song Unsong, Tom Letson & Ned Gaines, and Cold Town Hot Club will be sharing their talents with the taproom while we sip on tasty drinks and enjoy good company. There will be a break from 8-8:30 for the Winter Solstice Festival Fireworks, which will be set off down the Chena – view them from the parking lot or take a short stroll down the bike path to Graehl Park for a better view.