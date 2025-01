SAVE THE DATE for the Bread Line’s annual fundraiser: the Soup Off! 6-9PM on January 18, 2025.

Held in the Westmark’s Gold Room, the Soup Off brings out Fairbanks’ finest culinary genius with your favorite eateries competing for fame & glory… all while raising money for the Bread Line’s anti-hunger programs.

Tickets will go on sale in early November. Keep an eye out – there is a limited number available & the Soup Off always sells out.