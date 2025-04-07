Fairbanks Roller Derby presents Soup Or Bread Bowl! A Derby Double Header benefiting the Bread Line, Inc.

April 12th at the Carlson Center.



Tickets :

Early bird pricing until March 30th

Pre-sale pricing until April 11th Doors open at 4pm and wheels roll at 5pm! Kids under 12 are free and military discounts available.Tickets : https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/breaking-bread-bout Early bird pricing until March 30thPre-sale pricing until April 11th

50 skaters from across Alaska and the Yukon join Fairbanks Roller Derby for the bout of the season! Two games of family friendly fun roller derby action in mash up format. Who will reign supreme?

Bout One–5pm

Rye Rollers vs Minestrone Mayhem

Bout Two–7pm

Sourdough Smashers vs Bad Bisque

Thank you to our Event Sponsors: Fairbanks Carpenters’ Union, Permafrost Productions, Roaming Root Cellar, and True Dank

Thank you to Our Team Sponsors: Bankstown Bike and Ski, Aurora Hash House Harriers, and Shannon & Wilson

Thank you to our In Kind Sponsors: Pepsi, Dateline Printing

Special Thanks to the Fairbanks Curling Club for allowing us to host fundraising dinners during Friday Trivia Nights!