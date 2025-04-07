Soup-Or Bread Bowl: A Derby Double Header
April 12 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm$25
Fairbanks Roller Derby presents Soup Or Bread Bowl! A Derby Double Header benefiting the Bread Line, Inc.
April 12th at the Carlson Center.
April 12th at the Carlson Center.
Doors open at 4pm and wheels roll at 5pm! Kids under 12 are free and military discounts available.
Tickets : https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/breaking-bread-bout
Early bird pricing until March 30th
Pre-sale pricing until April 11th
Tickets : https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/breaking-bread-bout
Early bird pricing until March 30th
Pre-sale pricing until April 11th
50 skaters from across Alaska and the Yukon join Fairbanks Roller Derby for the bout of the season! Two games of family friendly fun roller derby action in mash up format. Who will reign supreme?
Bout One–5pm
Rye Rollers vs Minestrone Mayhem
Rye Rollers vs Minestrone Mayhem
Bout Two–7pm
Sourdough Smashers vs Bad Bisque
Sourdough Smashers vs Bad Bisque
Thank you to our Event Sponsors: Fairbanks Carpenters’ Union, Permafrost Productions, Roaming Root Cellar, and True Dank
Thank you to Our Team Sponsors: Bankstown Bike and Ski, Aurora Hash House Harriers, and Shannon & Wilson
Thank you to our In Kind Sponsors: Pepsi, Dateline Printing
Special Thanks to the Fairbanks Curling Club for allowing us to host fundraising dinners during Friday Trivia Nights!
Thank you to Our Team Sponsors: Bankstown Bike and Ski, Aurora Hash House Harriers, and Shannon & Wilson
Thank you to our In Kind Sponsors: Pepsi, Dateline Printing
Special Thanks to the Fairbanks Curling Club for allowing us to host fundraising dinners during Friday Trivia Nights!