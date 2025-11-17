Southside Winter Holiday Market
Shop for handmade gifts & local foods at the Southside Winter Holiday Market! Join us for cozy drinks, festive music, delicious food and incredible vendors!
Saturday, Dec. 6th | 10am-5pm
at the JP Jones Center (2400 Rickert Street)
LOCAL FOODS:
• Locally grown vegetables
• Fresh sourdough bread, bagels & more
• Jams & jellies
• Fresh mushrooms & dried mushroom products
• Artisan pasta
• Prince William Sound halibut, salmon & sablefish
• Homemade salsa
• Unique spice blends
• Sweet & savory cream puffs
• Baked goods
• Sauerkraut & pickles
HANDMADE GIFTS:
• Farm-grown dried flower wreaths, bouquets & ornaments
• Dried herb & tea blends
• Hand-hammered copper jewelry & art
• Herbal tinctures & salves
• Woodblock prints, cards & hand-bound journals
• Colorful quilted fiber art
• Yarn, knitting kits and spinning fiber
• Native beadwork, mittens, slippers, jewelry & more
• Books by local authors
• Pressed-flower jewelry & accessories
• Herbal skincare
• Beaded and hand-sewn items
• Hand-forged items
• Block-printed clothing & home goods
…& MORE!
HOT FOOD & DRINKS:
• Hot tea, cider and cocoa
• Homemade chili, mac & cheese and more!