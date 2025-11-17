Shop for handmade gifts & local foods at the Southside Winter Holiday Market! Join us for cozy drinks, festive music, delicious food and incredible vendors!

Saturday, Dec. 6th | 10am-5pm

at the JP Jones Center (2400 Rickert Street)

LOCAL FOODS:

• Locally grown vegetables

• Fresh sourdough bread, bagels & more

• Jams & jellies

• Fresh mushrooms & dried mushroom products

• Artisan pasta

• Prince William Sound halibut, salmon & sablefish

• Homemade salsa

• Unique spice blends

• Sweet & savory cream puffs

• Baked goods

• Sauerkraut & pickles

HANDMADE GIFTS:

• Farm-grown dried flower wreaths, bouquets & ornaments

• Dried herb & tea blends

• Hand-hammered copper jewelry & art

• Herbal tinctures & salves

• Woodblock prints, cards & hand-bound journals

• Colorful quilted fiber art

• Yarn, knitting kits and spinning fiber

• Native beadwork, mittens, slippers, jewelry & more

• Books by local authors

• Pressed-flower jewelry & accessories

• Herbal skincare

• Beaded and hand-sewn items

• Hand-forged items

• Block-printed clothing & home goods

…& MORE!

HOT FOOD & DRINKS:

• Hot tea, cider and cocoa

• Homemade chili, mac & cheese and more!