Organized by: Black Spruce Brewing Company — https://www.eventbrite.com/o/33608489055

How quickly can you and your friends complete a 500 piece puzzle? You’ve got two hours, and most complete wins! Keep the puzzle, too!

All teams will get the same puzzle, and the puzzling will begin promptly at 6PM. Teams will have two (2) hours to complete as much of their puzzles as they can, and the team that completes the most pieces wins! Teams will consist of 2-4 individuals (no subs during puzzling). Sweet Prik Thai will be onsite as our food vendor for the evening.

Teams will get to keep the puzzles at the end of the night. Registration includes participation only and does not include any food or beverages (available for purchase separately). Under 21 welcome with a parent/guaradian