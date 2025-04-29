Join us for Spin for a Cause 2025: Block Party Edition! A high-energy cycling event where we ride, sweat, and raise money for local nonprofits. This year, we’re turning up the fun with a Block Party theme, bringing the community together for an unforgettable day. Date: Saturday, June 7th Time: 2:00 – 6:00 PM Location: Our parking lot: 1235 Airport Way. Expect high energy fun—all while spinning for a cause! Whether you’re hopping on a bike, cheering from the sidelines, or just coming for the vibes, your support makes a difference. All proceeds go to local nonprofits that are making a real impact in our community. Stay tuned for sign-ups and donation details! Let’s ride together, give back, and party for a cause!