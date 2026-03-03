Get your tickets today for the Alaska Nanooks Gold Rush! Bring your friends and enjoy a night of food, drinks, games, prizes, and a silent & outcry auctions, and a reverse raffle! What’s a reverse raffle? It’s not your average raffle — in this reverse raffle, you actually want your number to be the last one standing! Every 25th ticket drawn wins $100, and when we’re down to the final five, those ticket holders will face a big decision! Split the grand prize or risk it all for the chance to win the whole $5000!

Event attendees must be 21+ or be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Only 300 tickets available!

Dress Code: Fairbanks Fancy

Doors open at 5:30 PM! Reverse raffle starts at 6:45 PM!

Tickets include entry into the raffle and the event. You do not need to be present to win.

All proceeds support YOUR Alaska Nanooks!

*ticket purchases are non-refundable*