Let’s all celebrate the coming of spring at our Spring Migration Celebration! Come celebrate with the Friends of Creamer’s Field, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, and more local outdoor organizations on April 26 from 12-4 pm at Creamer’s Field! This event is FREE for the public and will bring fun for all ages! Activities include meeting local outdoor organizations, a nature walk, treats, wildlife viewing, and crafts for kids and families. Please dress for the weather and wear boots!

For more information, call the Friends of Creamer’s Field at (907) 978-8457 or visit our website https://friendsofcreamersfield.org/spring-migration…/