Get ready, Fairbanks — spring is on the way!

Join us for the Sprint Into Spring Expo — a fun weekend of shopping, treats, and community, all under one roof.

March 20–22

Carlson Center – Fairbanks, AK

Enjoy a weekend full of:

Unique local makers & small businesses

Handmade gifts, home décor, art, and more

Boutiques, beauty, wellness & specialty items

Tasty treats and goodies

A great way to spend the day indoors while thinking spring!

This is Alaska’s biggest spring shopping weekend — come explore, support local, and have a great time.

See you there!

(Invite your friends and share the event!)