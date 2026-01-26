Sprint into Spring Expo
March 20 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Get ready, Fairbanks — spring is on the way!
Join us for the Sprint Into Spring Expo — a fun weekend of shopping, treats, and community, all under one roof.
March 20–22
Carlson Center – Fairbanks, AK
Enjoy a weekend full of:
Unique local makers & small businesses
Handmade gifts, home décor, art, and more
Boutiques, beauty, wellness & specialty items
Tasty treats and goodies
A great way to spend the day indoors while thinking spring!
This is Alaska’s biggest spring shopping weekend — come explore, support local, and have a great time.
See you there!
(Invite your friends and share the event!)