THE CALENDAR
THE CALENDAR
St Patty’s Day Party!
March 17 @ 4:00 pm
-
10:00 pm
Join us for the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day bash at The Big I, your favorite Irish Pub in the north!
Enjoy food, drink specials, and amazing giveaways! Don’t miss out!
Details
Date:
March 17
Time:
4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Venue
The Big I
