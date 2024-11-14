Stand-Up Comedy with Sean Dolan and Rey Reyes

4 nights of live comedy shows with hilarious comedians Sean Dolan and Rey Reyes.

Thursday Nov 14 – 7pm at Pakalolo Coffeeshop Sponsored by Baked Alaska Edibles

Friday Nov 15 – 7pm at Pakalolo Coffeeshop Sponsored by Goodsinse.

Saturday Nov 16 at The Basement FBX with bar provided by Riverside Bar

Sunday Nov 17 – Stoney Sunday Brunch at Pakalolo Coffeeshop by Roosters

Sean Dolan is a stand up comedian and online sketch comedy creator based in Los Angeles, California. Originally from the Bay Area, Sean got his start making videos on the internet. However, it wasn’t until moving to LA and starting stand up comedy that he found his true passion, real life. Now Sean is on a mission to make audiences around the nation and beyond laugh or sit in silence due to an underlying condition that makes them unable to laugh. In a world where everything is stimulating and nothing ever fully grabs your attention, Sean Dolan doesn’t try to. Sean gets on stage and then takes a swim in his stream of consciousness, and it’s up to you if you wanna dip your toes in its water. With his laid back demeanor, Sean considers both big brained thoughts and mundane facts of life, with a delivery that is both highly punchy and authentically improvised, Sean’s comedy is uniquely him.

Rey Reyes, a stand-up comedian and content creator hailing from Orlando, Florida, who has been bringing laughter to audiences for over 10 years. Rey has a talent for discovering the humor in the quirkiest of situations, performing at major comedy clubs and opening for comedic greats like Harland Williams and Aries Spears. His impressive accomplishment during the pandemic came when he launched a Facebook group that amassed over 200,000 members, catching the attention of Time Magazine and Mashable. Rey often draws inspiration from his unique experiences working various odd jobs in theme parks and attractions, sharing relatable tales that resonate with fans. With millions of views across social media, prepare yourself for a delightful journey of laughter with Rey Reyes!