Steve Brown and the Bailers’ 3rd Annual Post-Thanksgiving Show

Join us for a night of unforgettable music and festive fun at the 3rd Annual Post-Thanksgiving Show featuring Steve Brown and the Bailers!

After a day of turkey and gratitude, it’s time to keep the good vibes going! Gather your friends and family for an evening filled with live music, dancing, and plenty of holiday cheer. Steve Brown and the Bailers are back to bring you their signature sound and get everyone in the spirit of the season!

We are also pleased to announce that the talented singer/songwriter Jake Chavez returns this year to open the show at 8:00 pm. Steve Brown and the Bailers will begin around 9:30 pm.



Come out to the Golden Eagle in Ester, the perfect location to unwind after the holiday.



– **What to Expect:**Live performances of your favorite tunesA warm, festive atmosphereGreat company and good times

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the band, this is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. Don’t miss out on the fun—mark your calendars and spread the word!



We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

$10 at the door.

Doors open at 5:00.

21 and over