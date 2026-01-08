Stoney Comedy Brunch at Pakalolo with Billy Wayne Davis

Shake off the interior chill with a dose of high-altitude humor!

​Fairbanks favorite Billy Wayne Davis returns to the Golden Heart City for a special “Stoney Saturday Comedy Brunch” at the Pakalolo Coffeeshop. Known for his appearances on Conan, Last Comic Standing, and his hit special Testify, Billy Wayne brings a unique blend of Southern storytelling and sharp-witted observations that feel right at home in Alaska.

​This isn’t your average brunch. We’re pairing world-class stand-up with the cozy, elevated atmosphere of Pakalolo. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just looking for a hilarious way to kick off your weekend, grab your tickets and join us for a midday set that’s guaranteed to be the highlight of your winter.

​When: Saturday, January 24th | 12:00 PM

​Where: Pakalolo Coffeeshop, Fairbanks, AK

​Vibe: Stoney, Saturday, and Seriously Funny.