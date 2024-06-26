Sunshine and Soul | RnB Day Party

Fairbanks!

Indulge in the exclusive blend of Sunshine and Soul at Alaska Salmon Bake’s inaugural R&B event on July 20th from 6-9 pm. Be part of a select group as Tony Taylor and his Special Guests serenade you with all the R&B and smooth groove songs you adore.

Prepare to be captivated by the unique talents of our special guests, including the soulful Dawn McClain, the enchanting Lex The Siren, and the dynamic J Lav.

Dawn Mcclain,

Take the chance to witness this incredible talent. She is a recording and touring artist who has shared the stage with the BB King band. She has crafted a show, ‘The Dawn McClain Experience,’ a must-see for all music lovers.

J Lav of Roosty Soul,

He is the lead singer and guitarist for Rooty Soul, a band blazing the trail in Alaska with its unique blend of Reggae and R&B tones. He promises an exciting performance.

Lex The Siren,

She is a recording artist, touring artist, and DJ who has been luring people with her talented voice, as her name suggests.

This event is open to all ages, but you must be 21 years old with a valid ID to consume or purchase alcohol. If you’re under 16, you must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Take advantage of the opportunity to explore the diverse and delectable menu at the

Alaska Salmon Bake, which features a wide array of Alaska’s finest seafood.

Admission: $20 for individuals 16 or older

*Food and beverages not included.

Tickets are available online or at the Alaska Salmon Bake!