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Sweet Summer Market

July 12 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Sweet Summer Market 🍓
Hosted by Aurora Boutique
🗓 Sunday, July 12 | ⏰ Noon – 4 PM
📍 1891 Frank Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Soak up the summer sunshine and join us for a Sweet Summer Market filled with local charm, creativity, and community! ☀️🌸 Shop a curated selection of local small businesses, makers, bakers, and creators offering everything from handmade goods to sweet treats and summer finds.

This strawberry-sweet, summer-inspired market is the perfect way to support local, discover new favorites, and enjoy a relaxed afternoon of shopping small. 🍓✨

🍓 Now accepting vendors!
If you’re a small business or creator interested in joining this fun summer event, be sure to check out our Facebook Event for vendor sign-up information.

https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfrXyTjOI…/viewform

Grab a friend, enjoy the sunshine, and come shop local with us at Aurora Boutique!

Details

  • Date: July 12
  • Time:
    12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Venue

  • Aurora Boutique & Home Goods
  • 1891 Frank Ave
    Fairbanks,     + Google Map