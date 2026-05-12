Sweet Summer Market

Hosted by Aurora Boutique

Sunday, July 12 | Noon – 4 PM

1891 Frank Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Soak up the summer sunshine and join us for a Sweet Summer Market filled with local charm, creativity, and community! Shop a curated selection of local small businesses, makers, bakers, and creators offering everything from handmade goods to sweet treats and summer finds.

This strawberry-sweet, summer-inspired market is the perfect way to support local, discover new favorites, and enjoy a relaxed afternoon of shopping small.

Now accepting vendors!

If you’re a small business or creator interested in joining this fun summer event, be sure to check out our Facebook Event for vendor sign-up information.

https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfrXyTjOI…/viewform

Grab a friend, enjoy the sunshine, and come shop local with us at Aurora Boutique!