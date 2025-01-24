The Fairbanks Tacos & Tequila Fest is a one-day celebration of food, music and more. The list of events includes:

** A Concert with “The Ying Yang Twins”, “Nappy Roots” & “Petey Pablo”

** Lucha Libre Wrestling

** Car Show

** Cigar Lounge

** Salsa & Queso Competition

** Margarita Stations

** Tequila Tasting

** Chihuahua Beauty Pageant

** Food Vendors and other booths.

** Gates open at 3:00 pm with vendors, drinks and events throughout the day with the concert with the Ying Yang Twins, Nappy Roots and Petey Pablo starting around 8:00pm

** Must be 21 and older with a valid ID to attend.

** No outside food or drinks allowed in.

** No big bags, back packs will be allowed and all other bags will be checked before entry.

** This event is Rain or Shine.

This is an Erickson Unlimited Production