Tacos & Tequila Fest

May 30 @ 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$65
The Fairbanks Tacos & Tequila Fest is a one-day celebration of food, music and more. The list of events includes:
** A Concert with “The Ying Yang Twins”, “Nappy Roots” & “Petey Pablo”
** Lucha Libre Wrestling
** Car Show
** Cigar Lounge
** Salsa & Queso Competition
** Margarita Stations
** Tequila Tasting
** Chihuahua Beauty Pageant
** Food Vendors and other booths.
** Gates open at 3:00 pm with vendors, drinks and events throughout the day with the concert with the Ying Yang Twins, Nappy Roots and Petey Pablo starting around 8:00pm
** Must be 21 and older with a valid ID to attend.
** No outside food or drinks allowed in.
** No big bags, back packs will be allowed and all other bags will be checked before entry.
** This event is Rain or Shine.
This is an Erickson Unlimited Production

May 30
3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
$65
https://ericksonunlimited.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/51?fbclid=IwY2xjawIAyDBleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHTGUmikeQRDkD-0r00xEqYrknJadZCGpYHrnjtl8lmItc4aeaofcx7ts3w_aem_fAqmFeORK7O1pv94IhFK_w

Pioneer Park
2300 Airport Way
Fairbanks, United States + Google Map